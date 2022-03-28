Top 10

Once again, for the twelfth time in thirteen weeks, INDEED was the top national radio advertiser on MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser rankings for MARCH 21-27, with iHEARTRADIO promos moving back into second place and PROGRESSIVE up from fourth to third. Promos for last week's iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS landed in fourth place. Meanwhile, LOWE'S and MATTRESS FIRM moved back into the top 10

The top 10:

1. INDEED (previous week #1; 68605 instances)

2. iHEARTRADIO (#3; 57348)

3. PROGRESSIVE (#4; 55268)

4. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS (#2; 48650)

5. DUCKDUCKGO (#5; 45080)

6. ZIPRECRUITER (#6; 33296)

7. BABBEL (#7; 31882)

8. GETUPSIDE (#9; 28558)

9. LOWE'S (#12; 28001)

10. MATTRESS FIRM (#28; 26916)

