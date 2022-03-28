New Streaming Channel

FREAKONOMICS RADIO has been given a streaming channel on the SIRIUSXM app. The FREAKONOMICS RADIO NETWORK channel will feature new and archival episodes of "FREAKONOMICS RADIO," "NO STUPID QUESTIONS," "PEOPLE I (MOSTLY) ADMIRE," "FREAKONOMICS, M.D.," and new hows launching later this year.

FREAKONOMICS RADIO host, co-founder, and "FREAKONOMICS" co-author STEPHEN J. DUBNER said, “The SIRIUSXM audience is amazingly large and diverse, and we can’t wait to get our stuff in their ears.”

"It's exciting to be able to take a show as groundbreaking and successful as FREAKONOMICS RADIO and give listeners, new and old, an entirely unique way to experience it," said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. "We can’t think of a better partner to launch this first-of-its-kind streaming channel with than STEPHEN and his team.”

