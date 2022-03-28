Taggert

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of NASHVILLE music industry veteran BARBARA “BONNIE” TAGGERT, known by her nickname, "WOO," who passed away on FRIDAY (3/25) at the age of 79. TAGGERT was with her husband, JOE, and family at the time of her passing.

TAGGERT started her career at TOP BILLING with TANDY RICE, then went on to WARNER BROTHERS RECORDS and CAPITOL RECORDS as Dir./Creative Services, before starting her own agency, BRPR, where her first client was guitarist and producer CHET ATKINS.

In 1990, TAGGERT married professional golfer JOE TAGGERT and with the new-found love of the sport, helped VINCE GILL create his golf tournament, “THE VINNY.” Together they helped raise more than nine million dollars for junior golf programs in TENNESSEE. Even in retirement, TAGGERT remained active, supporting her favorite charities, including The “MINI VINNY” and the NASHVILLE RESCUE MISSION.

TAGGERT is survived by her husband, two daughters and other family members.

Her celebration of life will be held SUNDAY, APRIL 3rd at 2p (CT) at VINE STREET CHRISTIAN CHURCH in NASHVILLE. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to THE BONNIE TAGGERT JUNIOR GOLF FUND, 400 Franklin Road, FRANKLIN, TN 37069 or THE NASHVILLE RESCUE MISSION, 639 Lafayette St., NASHVILLE, TN 37203.

