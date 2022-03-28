Cooke (Photo: Robby Klein)

Country artist ASHLEY COOKE has signed a co-venture record deal with BIG LOUD RECORDS and BACK BLOCKS MUSIC, where she will be jointly represented for both label and publishing.

COOKE emerged in the Country music scene last year with her debut project, "Already Drank That Beer." She is currently touring with WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's COLE SWINDELL on his "Down To The Bar Tour."

“From the second I walked into BIG LOUD, it felt like home," said COOKE. "They met me where I was, recognizing all I had built independently while also showing me how they could pour gasoline on the fire that had already started. Getting to partner with not only BIG LOUD but also my champion since day one, [BACK BLOCKS MUSIC founder/CEO] RAKIYAH MARSHALL, is an absolute dream team, and I couldn’t be more excited and confident to be joining the roster.”

