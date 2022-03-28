Warren (Photo: WICC)

Longtime WICC-A/BRIDGEPORT, CT host "BIG AL" WARREN passed away SUNDAY (3/27) at 87.

WARREN's career started as a newsman in 1965 at WNAB-A/BRIDGEPORT and WWCO-A/WATERBURY before he joined WICC; he remained there for most of his career, punctuated by a two year stint at WLAD-A/DANBURY after being let go when WICC was sold in 1989; he returned to WICC two years later. Along the way, he also hosted at WCCC-A-F/HARTFORD and WHLI-A/HEMPSTEAD, NY. Most recently host of a SATURDAY Oldies show, WARREN retired in 2012.

It is with a heavy heart we announce that Al Warren has passed away. Big Al was a wonderful broadcaster and fixture at the radio station since the 1960s and will be truly missed by all of us at WICC. pic.twitter.com/XzZI60PDn3 — WICC (@WICC600) March 27, 2022

« see more Net News