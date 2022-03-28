Andersen

NASHVILLE-based publishing company BANNER MUSIC has signed JC ANDERSEN to an exclusive publishing deal. ANDERSEN was one of the six finalists on “The Next GAC Star,” where he placed third overall on the live finale. To date, ANDERSEN’s discography includes two full-length albums and three single releases.

"I’ve been working towards a publishing deal as long as I can remember, so getting to this point in my career is a huge dream come true," said ANDERSEN. "I couldn’t be happier signing with BANNER MUSIC. I’ve been in this town for a long time, and I’ve never been met with such a welcoming, passionate staff as the folks at BANNER. I feel right at home. I have to hand a massive thank you to them for believing in me and giving me this incredible opportunity."

“I can’t say enough good things about JC ANDERSEN’s talent and work ethic. We are very happy we were able to sign him,” said BANNER MUSIC CEO/Pres. CAMELLIA KLEINDIENST.

« see more Net News