Martinez

CBS O&O WBBM-TV (CBS 2)/CHICAGO reporter and weekend anchor MAI MARTINEZ is joining crosstown AUDACY News WBBM-A-WCFS (WBBM NEWSRADIO) as Morning Co-Anchor/Reporter, paired with CISCO COTTO.

“This is a dream team of two experienced, talented journalists,” said Regional Pres./Market Mgr. RACHEL WILLIAMSON. “MAI has a knack for uncovering the details that resonate with the people of this city. Together, she and CISCO have a passion for news plus warm and inviting voices that will greet our listeners each and every morning.”

“Like so many Chicagoans, WBBM NEWSRADIO has been a constant in my home and car for years,” said MARTINEZ. “I’m honored to join such a talented team of hardworking and trusted journalists and continue the important work of informing and serving our community.”

