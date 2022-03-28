"Thomas Rhett: The Live Experience" 4/1 at 8p (ET)

THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'s THOMAS RHETT and AMAZON MUSIC will hold livestream event, "THOMAS RHETT: The Live Experience," this FRIDAY (4/1), to celebrate the release of his sixth studio album, "Where We Started," also out on FRIDAY. The livestream will begin at 8p (ET), with a pre-show hosted by AMAZON ORIGINAL "Country Heat Weekly" podcast co-hosts KELLY SUTTON and AMBER ANDERSON.

The livestream will be available via AMAZON MUSIC, the AMAZON MUSIC channel on TWITCH, PRIME VIDEO and on the AMAZON MUSIC MOBILE app through TWITCH.

“I’m so pumped to celebrate the release of 'Where We Started' this FRIDAY with AMAZON MUSIC,” said RHETT. "Whether you’re here in NASHVILLE or anywhere else in the world watching virtually, I’m thankful to collaborate with the people at AMAZON MUSIC to help us reach as many of you as we possibly can. The show is really, really special to me, and full circle in so many ways. Can’t think of a better wait to celebrate together!”

