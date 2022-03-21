Johnson (Photo: Chris Douglas)

Congratulations to COJO MUSIC/WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's CODY JOHNSON for taking the #1 spot for the second straight week on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart with his hit, "'Til You Can't." The song is nominated for both Video and Male Video of the year at the MONDAY, APRIL 11th CMT MUSIC AWARDS on CBS, where JOHNSON is also nominated in the category of Digital-First Performance of the Year for “Dear Rodeo” from CMT CAMPFIRE SESSIONS.

“I’ve worked for over 15 years in the Country music industry,” said JOHNSON. “I’ve played just about every bar, honky-tonk, nightclub, and festival there is along the way, with the goal always in mind of having my brand of Country music played at the level to achieve a #1 hit. GOD’s timing is perfect, and here we are ... The road to this point hasn’t always been easy or fun, but something worth achieving is rarely an easy task. Thanks to everyone who has had a hand in making ''Til You Can’t' such a special song for me and my family. It means the world to us.”

Kudos to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) SVP/Radio KRISTEN WILLIAMS, VP/Radio Accounts TOM MARTENS, VP/Radio ANNA CAGE, VP/Radio & Streaming, Marketing CHAD SCHULTZ, Dirs./Radio Accounts JAMES MARSH, LOU RAMIREZ and SHARI ROTH, as well as WMN Regional Mgrs. BRIDGET HERRMANN, MARK NIEDERHAUSER and JUSTIN NEWELL and Coord. KATI SALVERSON.

