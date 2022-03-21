Johnson (Photo: Chris Douglas)

Congratulations to COJO MUSIC/WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's CODY JOHNSON for taking the #1 spot for the second straight week on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart with his hit, "'Til You Can't." The song is nominated for both Video and Male Video of the year at the MONDAY, APRIL 11th CMT MUSIC AWARDS on CBS, where JOHNSON is also nominated in the category of Digital-First Performance of the Year for “Dear Rodeo” from CMT CAMPFIRE SESSIONS.

Kudos to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) SVP/Radio KRISTEN WILLIAMS, VP/Radio Accounts TOM MARTENS, VP/Radio ANNA CAGE, VP/Radio & Streaming, Marketing CHAD SCHULTZ, Dirs./Radio Accounts JAMES MARSH, LOU RAMIREZ and SHARI ROTH, as well as WMN Regional Mgrs. BRIDGET HERRMANN, MARK NIEDERHAUSER and JUSTIN NEWELL and Coord. KATI SALVERSON.

