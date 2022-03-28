Renovated WMN studio (Photo: Diana King)

After breaking ground in MARCH of 2021 on a multimillion-dollar renovation (NET NEWS 4/21/21), construction is now complete for the WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) and WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE (WCM) buildings, and employees are being welcomed back to the 20 and 21 MUSIC SQUARE EAST headquarters.

The WMN office space been modernized, with the addition of a large-scale performance area in the lobby with advanced PA and lighting systems and a multipurpose audio and video production studio designed by MICHAEL CRONIN, with a tracking room for recording and content, isolation booths and more. All three floors of office space were transformed into a more open floor plan. Still to come is a mural depicting the history of Country music through WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's historic roster.

The WCM building across the street also had an entire gut-renovation, and now includes 10 technologically advanced writer's rooms with quality acoustics, also designed by CRONIN, an indoor stage with a fully stocked bar and open kitchen connected to an outdoor space. A LED ZEPPELIN pinball machine and a WCM-branded pool table are among the personalized touches in the new building's design that the WCM songwriters helped with.

In effort to be environmentally conscious, the WMN team utilized sustainable materials during its renovation. All light fixtures were updated to LED with occupancy sensors to conserve energy and low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) paint was used to improve the buildings' air quality. All new carpet is "Cradle To Cradle" certified, all countertops are "Greenguard" certified. The renovation also features five-stream composting and recycling stations to aid with WMN closing on its goal of 90% waste diversion.

“WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artists and employees deserved a label home that could both honor its history and adapt to the modern needs of a creative industry,” said WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO JOHN ESPOSITO. “I am proud that we were able to bring our vision to life in a way that aligned with our environmental values. We now remain part of the legacy that is MUSIC ROW in a more sustainable, future-facing building. The remodeled office space provides our amazing team with updated resources and a crucial degree of flexibility. Meanwhile, we are also able to provide a world-class tool set to an emerging generation of creators. The design of the new spaces will allow us to tell each artist’s individual story from start to finish – whether it’s live-streaming a full-band concert, capturing high-end video content or recording music from demo to master."

“TODAY is extremely special, as we now have an office dedicated entirely to team WARNER CHAPPELL and the songwriters who drive music forward in NASHVILLE," said WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE Pres./CEO BEN VAUGHN. "A process years in the making, we dreamed this space up in collaboration with our writers, and with creativity in mind, to design an environment where everyone who walks through our doors feels inspired and at home. We’re proud of the space and are excited to continue to deepen our roots on MUSIC ROW – the true heart and soul of MUSIC CITY.”

JLL NASHVILLE, TURNER CONSTRUCTION and HASTINGS ARCHITECTURE ASSOCIATES supported on the renovation project.

