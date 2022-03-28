2022 Results Are Out

EDISON RESEARCH began the INFINITE DIAL STUDY in 1998 with the goal of understanding how AMERICANS use emerging forms of audio and new media. In the first study, only a tiny number of consumers had ever tried audio streaming over a dial-up connection. Twenty-four years later, the INFINITE DIAL is the longest-running survey of consumer behavior on digital media in AMERICA.

The latest study, conducted among 1,502 Americans, 12 years and older, surveyed in JANUARY, outlines several surprising findings, including major changes with TIKTOK, smart speaker, and podcast users. Click here to read the full report.

