April 12th At The Ryman

BAD REALM RECORDS/ATLANTIC RECORDS/WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE recording artist BRELAND will stage the benefit show “BRELAND & FRIENDS” on APRIL 12th at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM in NASHVILLE. The fundraiser will support OASIS CENTER, which supports local youth in need.

Joining BRELAND will be Country artists TYLER BRADEN, KANE BROWN, RUSSELL DICKERSON, MICKEY GUYTON, CHARLES KELLEY, RAELYNN, RESTLESS ROAD, SEAFORTH and BRITTNEY SPENCER.

"OASIS CENTER does incredible work with youth in crisis, and their impact on the NASHVILLE community and beyond is unmatched," said BRELAND. "I can’t think of a better location to celebrate and raise money for this amazing organization than the Mother Church itself. Every artist I have joining me at the RYMAN represents the same altruistic ideals as the OASIS CENTER, and I’m so excited to share the stage with them." Tickets for the event are available here.

Youth development agency OASIS CENTER offers more than 20 programs and services. Proceeds from the APRIL 12th event will go to support the organization’s efforts.

