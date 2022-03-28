Roxy Music (Photo: Brian Cooke)

ROXY MUSIC, will tour for the first time in more than a decade to mark the 50th year since their groundbreaking debut album. BRYAN FERRY, ANDY MACKAY, PHIL MANZANERA and PAUL THOMPSON, together on stage for the first time since their sold-out 2011 FOR YOUR PLEASURE tour, will perform 13 arena shows across NORTH AMERICA and the UK, beginning SEPTEMBER 7th in TORONTO at the SCOTIABANK ARENA. The tour will make stops across the U.S. including such landmark venues as NEW YORK’s MADISON SQUARE GARDEN and THE FORUM in LOS ANGELES before culminating with a performance at the O2 ARENA in LONDON.

ST. VINCENT will be appearing on all North American shows except BOSTON. Tickets for the North American shows will go on sale MONDAY, April 4th at 10a local time.





« see more Net News