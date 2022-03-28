Halestorm (Photo: Leigh Fahrion)

Grammy-winning rock band HALESTORM has announced a 16-city summer tour which kicks off on JULY 8th at MICHIGAN LOTTERY AMPHITHEATRE at FREEDOM HILL in DETROIT. The tour will make stops across the U.S. in BOSTON, CHARLOTTE, PHOENIX and more before wrapping up in PORTSMOUTH at ATLANTIC UNION BANK PAVILION on AUGUST 12th. The tour will feature an all-female special guests lineup on select dates including THE PRETTY RECKLESS, THE WARNING, and LILITH CZAR. Tickets go on sale starting FRIDAY, APRIL 1st at 10a local.

« see more Net News