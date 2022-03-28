New Shows

AUDACY’s deal to produce podcasts with MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL is spawning two new shows in time for the delayed 2022 season. A BOSTON RED SOX show, "INSIDE THE MONSTER," debuting on THURSDAY (3/31), is hosted by STEVE PERRAULT and JOEY COPPONI and will post on MONDAYS and THURSDAYS during the season, while a dailyshow based on MLB's "Beat the Streak" fantasy game, "BEAT THE STREAK DAILY: INSIDE THE HITS," wil launch APRIL 7th and is hosted by AUDACY Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO's MATT SPIEGEL.

“I’ve been lucky enough to do several Red Sox shows over the years, but I can’t wait for the connection we’ll have directly with the team through INSIDE THE MONSTER," said PERRAULT. “We’re very excited to ride the momentum of last year’s deep postseason run and give the best behind the scenes look at this SOX team. It’s gonna be a fun summer and we can’t wait to get started.”

“I've tried to Beat The Streak for years, with so little success; it's such a brilliant, difficult game that truly reveals the amazing feats of MLB hitters on a daily basis,” said SPIEGEL. “I'm extremely excited to now document those hitters, admire the Streakers, and help make all of us a bit smarter as baseball observers along the way."

