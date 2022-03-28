McCaslin

DURHAM RADIO Rock CKGE (94-9 THE ROCK)/TORONTO has added SUM 41’s CONE MCCASLIN to the station's on-air lineup. CONE’S CAVE ON 94.9 THE ROCK, is an hour-long weekly show he has personally curated for music discovery. CONE will be getting back on the road for a world tour with SUM 41 and he’ll use the opportunity to get interviews done back stage at festivals and shows and have real in-depth conversations.

MCCASLIN said, “Growing up in AJAX I am excited to be joining CRAIG & LUCKY, LORIANN, DOUG and LEE as a new addition to the talk stars at THE ROCK. I’ll be calling up my friends in music, movies and entertainment, to have some conversations about some of their songs, talk about past mutual stories and also get an idea of what influenced them early on in their career. It’ll be a chance to get inside their lives for a few minutes”.

CONE’S CAVE can be heard starting APRIL 17th at 7p on 94-9 THE ROCK or anywhere worldwide.

« see more Net News