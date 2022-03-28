Conner With His Parents

Condolences to ESSENTIAL BROADCAST MEDIA Publicist JOSEPH CONNER on the passing of his mother, MARTHA CONNER, YESTERDAY (3/27). She had been battling cancer for the past five years.

JOSEPH CONNER took to social media to post a picture of himself alongside his parents, captioned, “This photo was taken on 2/9, the day we turned off the defibrillator in mom’s pacemaker. After five years we were ending her cancer treatment. I knew that day it would probably be the last time she would be at my new house ... That I had finally purchased my first home was a life moment that thrilled Mom to be able to see. She is the strongest and kindest woman there ever was, and I'm so thankful to be her son. Although heartbroken, taking comfort she is no longer suffering and forever grateful for all the check-in calls, texts, food, etc. over the last several weeks in hospice. So fortunate to have had such an incredible mother and to have such wonderful friends.”

Send condolences to CONNER here.

