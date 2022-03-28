Legend (Photo: A.PAES/Shutterstock.com)

The Recording Academy will honor 12-time GRAMMY-winning artist JOHN LEGEND during RECORDING ACADEMY HONORS PRESENTED BY THE BLACK MUSIC COLLECTIVE. The event will take place in-person during GRAMMY Week. LEGEND will receive the first-ever RECORDING ACADEMY GLOBAL IMPACT AWARD for his personal and professional achievements in the music industry.

LEGEND will be celebrated with a performance by SUMMER WALKER, and D-NICE will spin music throughout the night, with MC LYTE as the voice of the evening. Musical Director ADAM BLACKSTONE and JIMMY JAM, the first Black Chair of the RECORDING ACADEMY BOARD OF TRUSTEES and SONGWRITING HALL OF FAME inductee, will be making remarks. The inaugural BLACK MUSIC COLLECTIVE event is taking place at RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS on SATURDAY, APRIL 2nd, the night before the GRAMMYS.

Co-President of the RECORDING ACADEMY, VALEISHA BUTTERFIELD JONES said, "It is our distinct honor to celebrate JOHN LEGEND as the inaugural recipient of the RECORDING ACADEMY HONORS' GLOBAL IMPACT AWARD. JOHN is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy and activism. His contributions and impact to music and our culture are unparalleled."

Chair of the BLACK MUSIC COLLECTIVE, RIGGS MORALES added, "On behalf of the BLACK MUSIC COLLECTIVE, we are honored to bring together some of the most influential creatives of our time to celebrate JOHN LEGEND ahead of MUSIC'S BIGGEST NIGHT. This event is a reflection of our continued work as we strive to celebrate the greatest and brightest in Black music who transcend beyond race and genre."





