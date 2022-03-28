Multi-Year Renewal

WESTWOOD ONE has renewed its deal with the NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE in a multi-year pact that continues the syndicator's 35-year position as the NFL's official network audio broadcast partner and adds streaming of its primetime national play-by-play broadcasts through affiliated stations' websites and apps and via the NFL app, expanded coverage of NFL events, and possible alternate game broadcasts.

“What an honor it is for WESTWOOD ONE to continue our multi-decade programming relationship with our iconic NFL partners by extending our exclusive network audio broadcast rights,” said WESTWOOD ONE President SUZANNE GRIMES. “Equally exciting is the opportunity to further grow our NFL fan base by expanding our relationship to include digital distribution rights as well as innovative, new content opportunities.”

“We’re pleased to continue our valued, long-term partnership with WESTWOOD ONE,” said NFL VP/Media Strategy And Business Development BRENT LAWTON. “Audio is an important platform for the NFL, and WESTWOOD ONE has a long history of delivering excellent game broadcasts and other content. We’re excited to expand with WESTWOOD ONE on to digital platforms, providing our fans even more ways to follow the sport they love.”

