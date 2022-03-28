Protests Fine

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) has weighed in on the FCC's proposed $32,000 fine against CUMULUS MEDIA for equal employment opportunity (EEO) reporting rule violations at its former ALBANY, GA cluster (NET NEWS 2/28), calling on the Commission to rescind or reduce the fine.

In comments filed with the Commission, the NAB called the fine "unlawful and unjust," contending that "inadvertent mistakes, especially those that do not trigger complaints and produce no cognizable harm, should not lead to monetary penalties, especially those in the tens of thousands of dollars or more." The NAB asserted that the Commission is "unfairly penalizing CUMULUS for understandable and inevitable human error that ultimately caused no harm" and urged that the FCC rescind the proposed fine "based on the harmless, unintentional, and self-reported errors at issue" or at least revisit the upward revision of the fine, contending that the FCC "should not consider prior violations when there has been an intervening transfer of control, or when violations have occurred nearly two decades ago."

The Commission ruled that CUMULUS failed to upload EEO reports to the stations' public files or analyze its EEO program, and CUMULUS admitted filing its 2018 reports more than nine months late due to a "routine administrative change and the loss of a former employee." CUMULUS sold the stations -- News-Talk WALG-A, Country WKAK (then NASH FM 104.5, now GEORGIA 104.5) and R&B WQVE (V101.7)/ALBANY, GA; AC WEGC (MIX 107)/SASSER, GA; and Rock WJAD (ROCK 103)/LEESBURG, GA -- to FIRST MEDIA SERVICES for $450,000 in 2020.

