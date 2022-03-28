Smith (Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

The ACADEMY OF MOTION PICTURE ARTS AND SCIENCES has denounced the actions of "Best Actor" WILL SMITH after he slapped comic CHRIS ROCK on stage on Oscar night. The ACADEMY is launching a "formal review" of the incident. SMITH apologized to ROCK, saying "I was out of line and I was wrong," while ROCK expressed sorrow for his joke.

SMITH's statement read: “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s ACADEMY AWARDS was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about JADA’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, CHRIS. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

“I would also like to apologize to the ACADEMY, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the WILLIAMS family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.”

ROCK issued the following statement: “As a comedian, it can be difficult to understand which lines are to be crossed and which ones aren’t. Last night I crossed a line that I shouldn’t have and paid the enormous price of my reputation as a renowned comedian. Comedy is never about poking fun at or making light of people with major ordeals happening in their lives. Comedy is about using real-life circumstances to create laughter and bring light to an otherwise dark world. With that said, I sincerely apologize to my friends JADA PINKETT-SMITH, WILL SMITH, and the rest of the SMITH family for the disrespect and disregard I displayed, which was unfortunately broadcast for the world to see. I hope that, with time, forgiveness can come of this situation and we can all be better, more considerate people in the end.”

The ACADEMY's statement read, "The ACADEMY condemns the actions of Mr. SMITH. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and CALIFORNIA law.”

SMITH shocked audiences on SUNDAY (3/27) when he walked on stage at the OSCARS and smacked comedian CHRIS ROCK, who had just made a joke about his wife JADA PINKETT SMITH.

According to CBS NEWS, the review comes following intense public debate about whether SMITH's actions were justified or unwarranted. SMITH could be sanctioned if he is found to be at fault during the review, but it's not yet clear if the ACADEMY would go as far as to take away the "Best Actor" award he won later that night.

Actress WHOOPI GOLDBERG, who serves on the ACADEMY's Board of Directors, said, "We're not going to take that OSCAR from him. There will be consequences, I'm sure."

