Signing Off Friday Morning

COX MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WPYO (POWER 95.3)/ORLANDO, divested along with Alternative WSUN (97X)/TAMPA to SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM (SBS) (NET NEWS 2/10) to comply with FCC ownership caps, has announced that THURSDAY (3/31) will be its last day on 95.3 FM. The station will continue as a commercial-free stream, “POWER ORLANDO,” but will cease broadcasting over the air.

An announcement on the stations' FACEBOOK page said, "POWER 95.3, as you know it, is coming to an end. What does this mean? Well, when you turn us on via ALEXA or GOOGLE play, or when you get into your car and turn the dial to 95.3, you currently hear us. Starting FRIDAY MORNING, that will no longer be the case. There will be no more POWER 95.3, there will on no more DANIE AND KEVIN MORNINGS, '5’ o clock Traffic Jam' etc. Long story short, another company has purchased the station, so what does this mean for us? Unfortunately, we’re all out of a job, and something else will be broadcast on 95.3. This is a business, and these sorts of things happen. The last day of POWER 95.3 programming will be this Thursday. However, you will be able to hear a commercial free version of POWER at POWER ORLANDO.com."

The post went on to say,"THIS IS NOT AN APRIL FOOL’S JOKE. This is really happening.We don’t know what’s next, but we thank you, and we love you, always… - @danieandkevin @itscjonair."

SBS has not announced what it will be airing on 95.3 once it takes over.





« see more Net News