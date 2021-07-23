Wallen (Photo: John Shearer)

Congratulations to BIG LOUD/REPUBLIC RECORDS’ MORGAN WALLEN for earning 23 new MEDIABASE adds this week on his single, “WASTED ON YOU,” making it the most added at Country radio. The song now has a total of 138 stations on board.

Honorable mention to the RED STREET COUNTRY team, which had the second most added record of the week, and most-added first week single, with RYAN GRIFFIN's "Salt, Lime & Tequila." The debut Country single for the label, it earned 21 new adds this week, and now has a total of 24 stations on board.

Back at BIG LOUD, kudos to SVP/Promotion STACY BLYTHE, VP/Promotion ALI MATKOSKY, Dir./National Promotion TYLER WAUGH, Dirs./SOUTHEAST Promotion SARAH HEADLEY and DUANE HOBSON, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion NIKKI WOOD, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion DAVE KIRTH, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion JOHN D'AMICO, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion BRITTANI KOSTER, Coord./Promotion KELLEY BROCK, Coord./Data & Analytics AUBREY WILSON and Executive Asst. DELANEY ROGERS.

« see more Net News