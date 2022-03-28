Red Hot Chili Peppers' Walk Of Fame

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS are set to be awarded with a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME in front of AMOEBA MUSIC on THURSDAY, MARCH 31st at 11:30a (PT). It is the 2,717th star to be awarded in the category of recording. The event will be live-streamed exclusively on www.walkoffame.com.

Said HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME producer ANA MARTINEZ, “Our hometown boys are finally coming to collect their star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME. We have been waiting for them to break away from their busy schedules to dedicate their star and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Walk of Fame family."

Joining MC NICOLE MIHALKA, Chair Of The Board for the HOLLYWOOD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, to unveil the star will be musicians GEORGE CLINTON, BOB FORREST and actor WOODY HARRELSON.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have soundtracked successive generations as not only one of the best-selling acts in music history, but also one of the biggest streaming rock bands in the world today. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® in 2012, the award-winning Los Angeles quartet—Anthony Kiedis [vocals], Flea [bass], Chad Smith [drums], and John Frusciante [guitar]—have collected 6 GRAMMY® Awards, sold 80 million albums, generated 5 billion YouTube views, and gathered 22 billion Spotify streams, averaging 21 million monthly listeners on the platform.

The band’s seminal lineup returns with a new studio album titled "Unlimited Love" on WARNER RECORDS on FRIDAY, APRIL 1st. The album marks their first recording with guitarist JOHN FRUSCIANTE since 2006 and first with producer and longtime collaborator RICK RUBIN since 2011. The band are preparing for a record-breaking 50-city global stadium tour launching this summer, with a date at SOFI STADIUM JULY 31st.

The RHCP are very involved with the SILVERLAKE CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC, a non-profit co-founded by band member FLEA with the mission to facilitate a dynamic music education and to teach beginning and accomplished musicians of all skill levels with the primary focus being on the youth of the community.

