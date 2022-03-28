Brad Abrell: He's In the Movies.

BRAD ABRELL, one half of G NETWORKS' nationally syndicated "ASHLEY & BRAD" radio show is the lead actor in the JOHN LACY-directed feature film "Rosebud Lane." ABRELL’s portrayal of SIDNEY helped garner the award of Best Picture at the GOLDEN STATE FILM FESTIVAL in CALIFORNIA. "Rosebud Lane" can currently be seen at the OMAHA FILM FESTIVAL through APRIL 2nd and on-demand at www.RosebudLaneMovie.com/Screenings.

Commented BRAD, “It’s quite an honor to be recognized for this story that moves between reconciliation, jealousy and the aftermath in a small town. I’m thrilled to be a part of this film and very happy for the cast and crew, including TYNE STECKLEIN, BRONAON LEDER and director JOHN LACY."

"ASHLEY & BRAD" is produced by SKID TRAX VOICE TRACKING SERVICE. and is available as part of G NETWORK’s daypartable programming. It is available as a four-hour show MONDAY through FRIDAY. To learn more about "ASHLEY & BRAD," click here.





