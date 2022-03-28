Brennan (Photo: KMOX)

AUDACY News-Talk KMOX-A-K254CR/ST. LOUIS host CHARLIE BRENNAN has announced his retirement.

BRENNAN told listeners to MONDAY's show that he will be leaving KMOX after MAY 12th's show, saying that he has been "blessed to work here at KMOX" and thanking advertisers and listeners for their support, and indicating that the show will continue "in good hands" with co-host AMY MARXKORS. "We're gonna travel a little bit," BRENNAN said of his plans, adding that he will continue to host "DONNYBROOK" on PBS affiliate KETC-TV.

BRENNAN has hosted on the station since SEPTEMBER 1988, starting on evenings and weekends and moving to middays in 1990, where he has hosted ever since.

