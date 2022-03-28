Nancy Abramson

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS has promoted NANCY ABRAMSON to SVP/Affiliate Sales 8 Content.

ABRAMSON has been with the company since 2014, and will continue to be based out of the NEW YORK office and shall continue to oversee affiliate sales and affiliate marketing for select entertainment programming, including "DEDE In the Morning," "ANNA & RAVEN," as well as services, including the YAMANAIR platform.

Said ABRAMSON, “The most important part of any job is that you are in a position where you admire, learn, and are stimulated by the people you work with – executives, colleagues, and clients. And if you are in sales, having great products to sell makes the job even more rewarding. I have all that at COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS.”

Prior to joining the company, ABRAMSON served as Executive Director of the DOW JOINES/WALL STREET JOURNAL RADIO NETWORKS. In addition, she held various executive roles at ABC RADIO NETWORK and was a prominent DJ on the legendary WLIR on LONG ISLAND.

ABRAMSON serves on the RADIO HALL OF FAME NOMINATING COMMITTEE,and as a judge for the 2022 GRACIE AWARDS.

