Sold

A consortium led by BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS and ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT CORP.'s EVERGREEN COAST CAPITAL CORP. is buying NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC in an all-cash deal valued at about $16 billion ($28/share), including debt. BROOKFIELD is investing about $2.65 billion for preferred equity, convertible into 45% of NIELSEN’s common equity. The NIELSEN board unanimously approved the deal, at a 10% premium over the group's previous bid and 60% over the stock price as of the day before speculation about a sale arose (MARCH 11th).

Board Chair JAMES A. ATTWOOD said, "After a thorough assessment, the Board determined that this transaction represents an attractive outcome for our shareholders by providing a cash takeout at a substantial premium, while supporting NIELSEN's commitment to our clients, employees and stakeholders. The Consortium sees the full potential of Nielsen's leadership position in the media industry and the unique value we deliver for our clients worldwide."

"After months of deep market analysis, industry diligence and management reviews, we are firmly convinced that NIELSEN will continue to be the gold standard for audience measurement as it executes on the NIELSEN ONE roadmap," said EVERGREEN Managing Partner JESSE COHN and Senior Portfolio Manager MARC STEINBERG in a joint statement. "Having first invested in NIELSEN nearly four years ago, we have a unique appreciation for the Company's ongoing relevance to the global, digital-first media ecosystem. Today's outcome represents a significant win for NIELSEN's shareholders and for the business itself, as our multibillion-dollar investment will help NIELSEN reinforce its transformation at this critical inflection point. We are pleased to partner with DAVID and the existing management team to lead NIELSEN after the transaction is completed."

“We are pleased to invest in NIELSEN, a market-leading company that is deeply embedded in the media ecosystem as a trusted service provider to its customers," said BROOKFIELD Managing Partner DAVE GREGORY. “NIELSEN is well positioned to lead the industry into the next generation of audience measurement across all channels and platforms."

