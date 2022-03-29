John (Photo: Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com)

ELTON JOHN and AEG have set 11 new dates for his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour."

JOHN, who recently celebrated his 75th birthday, has added additional performances at MET LIFE STADIUM in EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ; GILLETTE STADIUM in FOXBORO, MA; ROGERS CENTRE in TORONTO; BC PLACE in VANCOUVER, BC; and CHASE FIELD in PHOENIX. A third show has been added at LOS ANGELES' DODGER STADIUM. Shows have also been added at PETCO PARK in SAN DIEGO, LEVI'S STADIUM in SANTA CLARA, CA, and the TACOME DOME in TACOMA.

The NOVEMBER 20 show at DODGER STADIUM will be JOHN's final North American show and his 2,000th U.S. concert.





