HOPE MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian KSBJ/HOUSTON hires RANDY FOX as PD. FOX comes with over 20 years of industry experience working for companies like CBS RADIO, iHEART MEDIA and AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA. Most recently FOX was PD at AGM NEVADA, LLC Top 40/Rhythmic KKSS (KISS 97.3) and Hot AC KKRG (MIX 105.1)/ALBUQUERQUE.



“I’ve known RANDY since my days in SACRAMENTO,” shared HOPE MEDIA GROUP Senior Director of Content, SHAWN FARRINGTON. “He’s got a great reputation, is well loved by those he has worked with, and has led successful brands. He’s got a big heart for JESUS too – and I couldn’t be happier to see him joining HOPE MEDIA GROUP to lead KSBJ into its next season.”



FOX commented, “I feel very blessed to be joining HOPE MEDIA GROUP. It is a great honor to be a part of bringing hope to the HOUSTON community and help them know what CHRIST’s life-changing love can do. I would like to thank the KSBJ family for their confidence in me to serve with them in their vision, faith-driven mission, and commitment to being a light in the community."



WAYMedia’s VP Brand and Content RON HARRELL said, “RANDY brings fresh ears and perspective to the CCM format. His desire to join the passionate talent at KSBJ will have a strong impact on the ministry of HOPE MEDIA GROUP. I’m excited the coming merger between HOPE MEDIA GROUP and WAYMedia means I will get to share this journey with him.”



FOX replaces former KSBJ PD TROY WEST, who left for the APD gig at EDUCATIONAL MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian KLOVE Network and Worship AIR 1 Network last DECEMBER (NET NEWS 11/12).

