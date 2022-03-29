Chapter 11 Petitions

KANSAS-based radio group ROCKING M MEDIA has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The petitions filed on SATURDAY (3/26) in UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT in KANSAS for four ROCKING M affiliated companies claim that ROCKING M MEDIA, LLC has $813,696.35 in assets and $8,496,185.34 in liabilities, while ROCKING M MEDIA WICHITA, LLC has $450,000 in assets and $3,764,794.39 in liabilities, ROCKING M RADIO, INC. has $44,000 in assets and $5,634,734.85 in liabilities, and MELIA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has 40 cents in assets and $4,470,171.87 in liabilities.

A declaration from CEO MONTE MILLER attached to the filings chronicles the companies' expansion under MILLER's son CHRISTOPHER MILLER, blaming the bankruptcy on "too rapid expansion," CHRISTOPHER MILLER's "refus(al) to make changes needed to prevent (the company) from collapsing," "crippling significant litigation" including suits involving MURFIN, INC. (partner with CHRISTOPHER MILLER in SOUTHWIND BROADCASTING), ENVISION BROADCASTING, ALLIED MEDIA PARTNERS, MERIDIAN MEDIA, LLC, and others, and COVID-19. The declaration credits another son, QUINN MILLER, for restructuring the company and reducing debt; "many of the most pressing issues have been resolved," MONTE MILLER writes, contending that the stations comprising the original station group are current on their obligations and the sale of non-profitable stations will allow the company to "substantially pay" its obligations over time.

