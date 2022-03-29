Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for MARCH 21-27 showed downloads falling 2% from the previous week, and rising 45% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from MARCH 22, 2021 to MARCH 27, 2022 was +30% for Arts, +59% for Business, +46% for Comedy, -10% for History, +40% for News, +42% for Religion & Spirituality, +32% for Science, +34% for Society & Culture, +111% for Sports, and +25% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2022 was -3% for Arts, +1% for Business, -5% for Comedy, -6% for History, -3% for News, -4% for Religion & Spirituality, -7% for Science, +5% for Society & Culture, -6% for Sports, and +3% for True Crime.

« see more Net News