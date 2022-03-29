April Fuel's Day

The seven-week-long free gas giveaway by CUMULUS MEDIA Country WKHX (NEW COUNTRY 101.5)/ATLANTA with sponsor RACETRAC is wrapping up on FRIDAY (4/1) with an event the station is calling “APRIL FUEL’S DAY." The gas giveaway promotion began in FEBRUARY and was extended in MARCH (NET NEWS 3/1) and will end with station hosts and staff filling up gas tanks (up to $50 per vehicle) at a location to be announced at 7:05a (ET) the day of the promotion.

“Giving away free gas has been a big hit with our listeners," said WKHX PD MIKE MOORE. "Obviously, everyone who drives has been impacted by higher prices at the pump, and we have been thrilled to do our part in offering a little relief."

“The looks on the faces of our listeners as we filled their tanks made this entire promotion more than worth it," added CUMULUS ATLANTA VP/Market Mgr. SEAN SHANNON. "MIKE MOORE and his team have put smiles on the faces of listeners across the metro."

