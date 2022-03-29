BENZTOWN is nationally syndicating LOCAL MEDIA Top 40 XHTZ (Z90.3)/SAN DIEGO's morning radio show "HEY MORTON" to stations across the U.S. in all dayparts. The 5-hour show, featuring RICK MORTON, EDINA MACIC and producer D-ROCK (DERRICK MALBROUGH) is available for cash or barter. It presently airs on Z90.3 and ILIAD MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KWYD (WILD 101.1)/BOISE.

Host RICK MORTON said, "We are so excited to bring HEY MORTON to local communities across the country. We live for making a deep connection with our audience each day. Getting to laugh, cry and share our hearts with a whole new audience is a dream come true."

BENZTOWN VP/Sales & Operations MASA PATTERSON added, "RICK has a natural ability to connect with people, and his work ethic is second to none. The support and response that he, EDINA, and D-ROCK have received in SAN DIEGO and BOISE has been remarkable, and the natural thing is to open them up to audiences and stations around the country."

Get more information on HEY MORTON at www.benztown.com or reach out to MASA PATTERSON at mp@benztown.com and at (818) 842-4600.

