Thursday Birthday

AUDACY News-Talk WWL-A-F/NEW ORLEANS is celebrating the AM station's 100th anniversary on THURSDAY (3/31).

WWL signed on MARCH 31, 1922 and will be airing segments with special guests as part of the commemoration, including SAINTS and PELICANS owner GAYLE BENSON, DREW BREES, ARCHIE MANNING, former SAINTS broadcaster JIM HENDERSON, Rep. STEVE SCALISE (R-LA), HARRY SHEARER, former NEW ORLEANS Mayor MARC MORIAL, Sen. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA), TIM BRANDO, STAN VERRETT, and AUDACY Pres./Chairman/CEO DAVID FIELD. The station will also air historical segments and will host a VIP anniversary party on WEDNESDAY (3/30). Governor JOHN BEL EDWARDS, the NEW ORLEANS CITY COUNCIL, and TAMMANY PARISH Pres. MIKE COOPER have all declared THURSDAY as "WWL DAY."

“As the first radio broadcast in NEW ORLEANS history, WWL has served as a reliable companion for the listeners of NEW ORLEANS when it matters most,” said AUDACY NEW ORLEANS SVP KEVIN CASSIDY. “Whether it is delivering reliable, vital information during hurricanes or celebrating some of the biggest moments in the city’s sports history, this station is at the forefront in telling the story of the CRESCENT CITY. We’re thrilled to celebrate this monumental year in our history and look ahead to the next 100 years of serving as NOLA’s premier talk radio station.”

« see more Net News