Smith

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM), THOMAS RHETT's HOME TEAM PUBLISHING, and MILLER CROW MUSIC (MCM) have jointly signed THE VALORY MUSIC CO. artist CONNER SMITH to a publishing deal.

The NASHVILLE native penned his first song when he was six years old, and was signed to BMI as a songwriter when he was nine years old. He released his debut EP, "Didn't Go Too Far," in JANUARY, which landed him on SPOTIFY's list of "Hot Country Artist to Watch for 2022," AMAZON MUSIC's 2022 "AMAZON Artist To Watch" and PANDORA's all-genre "Artists To Watch 2022: The PANDORA Ten List." The 21-year-old is currently opening for both RHETT's "Bring The Bar To You Tour" and RYAN HURD's "Tour De Pelago."

“CONNER is one of the most exciting new artists in NASHVILLE," said RHETT. "I am so honored to be a part of his publishing and songwriting journey along with BEN VAUGHN and the whole WARNER CHAPPELL team. HOME TEAM was meant for writers like CONNER who know exactly who they are and what they have to say.”

“CONNER is a remarkable and prolific songwriter who has quickly proven to be an electrifying performer who will have a significant impact in Country music for years to come," said WCM NASHVILLE Sr. Dir./A&R SPENCER NOHE. "More importantly, he operates with humility, discipline, and a quiet, confident work ethic which is an honor to represent. We couldn’t be more grateful to partner with CONNER, HOME TEAM, and [MCM's] ZACH [CROWELL] for this next chapter of CONNER’s career.”

“I couldn’t feel more thankful to get to center myself and career around people who I respect and trust so much," said SMITH. "Having people on my team who believe in me the way HOME TEAM, WARNER, and MILLER CROW do is really a special thing. I’m excited to share this next chapter with people who are dialed into the vision I have for my journey.”

