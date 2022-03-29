Spinoffs, Sales

The paperwork for the spinoffs being divested by TOWNSQUARE MEDIA due to its acquisition of CHERRY CREEK MEDIA's stations has been filed with the FCC. TOWNSQUARE LICENSE, LLC is sending CHERRY CREEK Adult Hits KHKM (MAX 98.7)/HAMILTON, MT to non-profit LEGACY BROADCASTING, INC. for $60,000; CHERRY CREEK Top 40 KXDR (NOW 106.7)/PINESDALE, MT, TOWNSQUARE Top 40 KENR (107.5 ZOO FM)/SUPERIOR, MT and its MISSOULA booster, CHERRY CREEK Sports KYLT-A (GRIZ SPORTS)/MISSOULA, MT, and TOWNSQUARE News-Talk KLYQ-A/HAMILTON, MT to ANDERSON RADIO BROADCASTING, INC. for $150,000 in four payments, two of $10,000 and two of $65,000; TOWNSQUARE Alternative KAMM (ALT 101.5)/FRENCHTOWN, MT to non-profit MISSOULA COMMUNITY RADIO for assumption of liability plus divestiture of low power KFGM-LP/MISSOULA; and the six stations plus TOWNSQUARE Top 40 KOLW (97.5 KISS FM)/BASIN CITY, WA and CHERRY CREEK Regional Mexican KZHR (LA SUPER 92.5)/DAYTON, WA into the TRI CITIES DIVESTITURE TRUST, with the stations already under contract to be assigned to the trust only if the deals are not closed by the time the TOWNSQUARE-CHERRY CREEK transaction closes.

In other filings with the FCC, WPA RADIO LLC is selling Religion KKNG-F/BLANCHARD-OKLAHOMA CITY, OK to MARK WHITTEN's KKNG RADIO LLC for $1 million plus $5,000 for accounts receivable and is also selling Talk KTLR-A (COMMUNITY TALK AM 890)/OKLAHOMA CITY to TYLER MEDIA, LLC for $113,500 plus the value of accounts receivable.

HOPE CHRISTIAN CHURCH OF MARLTON, INC. is selling W241AO/WYE MILLS, MD to COLONIAL RADIO GROUP OF WILLIAMSPORT, LLC for $20,000. The primary station is listed as WKHZ-A/EASTON, MD.

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION has closed on the sale of K299AG/ROCK SPRINGS, WY to HI-LINE RADIO FELLOWSHIP, INC. for assumption of a Real Property License and reimbursement of the seller's legal costs.

And TOOL SHED PDX has closed on the transfer of low power FM KYQT-LP/PORTLAND, OR to FRIENDS OF PORTLAND COMMUNITY RADIO for no consideration.

