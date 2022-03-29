Swedish House Mafia (Photo: Alexander Wessely)

STOCKHOLM-based POPHOUSE ENTERTAINMENT has acquired the master recordings and publishing catalogues of EDM act SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA. The agreement also includes POPHOUSE’s full acquisition of the masters and publishing of associated act, AXWELL^INGROSSO.

POPHOUSE CEO PER SUNDIN said, "SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA is a groundbreaking trio that brought club music to stadiums around the world, and they continue to pave the way in contemporary electronic and dance music. We are so excited to be partnering with them to tell that story for generations to come. While our landmark agreement with them involves the acquisition of the recordings and publishing of their back catalog, it is our first-of-its-kind joint venture with the band’s members that exemplifies the types of partnerships we are pursuing in our targeted expansion."

A statement from SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA read, "It feels great for us to partner up with a company like POPHOUSE that will do much more than simply acquire our creative work. POPHOUSE will invest funds, know-how and resources to bring our music into areas of entertainment where it hasn’t been before and for new audiences to discover our legacy."

JOHAN LAGERLÖF, POPHOUSE's head of investments, said, ”For POPHOUSE, an acquisition is just a starting point in the relationship. We are here to invest further in brand-building activities that amplify artist legacies to new audiences and develop new revenue streams as we’ve done so successfully in our other endeavors."

As POPHOUSE expands beyond SWEDEN, the company has appointed former CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP and COLUMBIA RECORDS head STEVE BARNETT to the company’s Investment Advisory Committee and charged him with leading the company’s targeted outreach with US- and UK-based rights-holders.

