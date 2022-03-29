Scholarships

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT has launched two new scholarships for students in underrepresented communities in CANADA pursuing broadcasting careers, part of the company's scholarship initiatives now grouped under the brand "corus.FUTURES."

The SUSANNAH THERRIEN Radio Scholarship for students identifying as women and the CORUS TELEVISION Broadcast Scholarship, available to students who identify as racialized, Indigenous, living with disability and/or 2SLGBTQ+, are taking applications through MAY 6th from students entering their final year of secondary school in SEPTEMBER. THERRIEN, the longtime sales Account Manager at CORUS, endowed the radio scholarship to mark her over 20 year tenure with the company. Each scholarship will provide up to $5,000 for tuition for one student, plus a three-month paid internship at a CORUS radio station, GLOBAL NEWS station, "THE MORNING SHOW," or "ET CANADA."

"Both new scholarships support CORUS' ongoing efforts and commitment to foster a new generation of diverse voices and perspectives for both the radio and television industries," said EVP/People and Communications CHERYL FULLERTON. "Post-secondary education and early-career support is essential as a foundational pathway for students to further help them achieve success in our industry."

