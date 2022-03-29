April 11th On CBS

The 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS will feature six emerging artists on the RAM TRUCKS side stage during the show, airing live from NASHVILLE on MONDAY, APRIL 11th starting at 8p (ET) on CBS and streaming live and on demand on PARAMOUNT+. PRISCILLA BLOCK, BRELAND, JESSIE JAMES DECKER, PARKER McCOLLUM, ELVIE SHANE and CAITLYN SMITH will all perform.

BLOCK, BRELAND, McCOLLUM, SHANE and SMITH are all nominees for “Breakthrough Video of the Year,” alongside fellow first-time nominee TENILLE ARTS, who performed on last year’s side stage and is also nominated for “Female Video of the Year.”

Fan voting for the awards is now open at vote.cmt.com. General voting continues until MONDAY, APRIL 4th at 10a (ET), when the narrowed-down field of top finalists for “Video of the Year” will also be revealed. A full list of nominations is here (NET NEWS 3/16).

