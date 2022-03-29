Exclusive Launch Friday April 1st

Just a day after ALL ACCESS learned that RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS would be receiving their Star on The HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME on THURSDAY (NET NEWS 3/28), the band announced they are launching an exclusive channel , WHOLE LOTTA RED HOT, on SIRIUSXM on FRIDAY, APRIL 1st, on Ch. 315 at 12a (ET). The launch coincides with RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS’ new album UNLIMITED LOVE, which is scheduled to be released on FRIDAY as well. The new channel will launch with exclusive track-by-track commentary from the band.

The WHOLE LOTTA RED HOT channel will showcase music from the band’s lengthy career, including their vast catalog of energetic live performances, genre-blending studio tracks, and a vast selection of music personally curated by the band. Listeners will also hear the Chili Peppers’ unique array of musical influences, with music selections ranging from rockers such as FUGAZI, IGGY POP and DEAD KENNEDYS to funk and R&B from PRINCE, STEVIE WONDER and PARLIAMENT FUNKADELIC. The new channel will also feature the band sharing insight and stories from four decades of albums and songs. Additionally, WHOLE LOTTA RED HOT listeners will hear a classic live concert from the band’s archives each month, beginning with a never-before aired 2006 concert from THE FORUM in INGLEWOOD, CA, exclusively shared with SIRIUSXM. The concert will broadcast on FRIDAY, APRIL 1 at 6p (ET) and (PT).

The band released a joint statement, "Our only goal is to get lost in the music. We (JOHN, ANTHONY, CHAD and FLEA) spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could. Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better. Days, weeks and months spent listening to each other, composing, jamming freely, and arranging the fruit of those jams with great care and purpose. The sounds, rhythms, vibrations, words and melodies had us enrapt.”

“We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album, UNLIMITED LOVE, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life’s mission. We work, focus, and prepare, so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives. Thank you for listening, we hope you enjoy it and tune in to our new SIRIUSXM channel WHOLE LOTTA RED HOT.”

SIRIUSXM’s Pres. and CCO SCOTT GREENSTEIN added, “Through the decades, the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS have been the rarest of rock bands, blending multiple musical genres and artistically pushing well beyond their early days of alternative rock, to reach a worldwide audience. We are excited to bring our subscribers this special channel, created with the band and delivering a unique audio experience for all RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS fans.”

