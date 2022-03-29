Headliners Announced

MILWAUKEE's SUMMERFEST 2022 has announced its headliners for this year's event: JUSTIN BIEBER, HALSEY, MACHINE GUN KELLY, LIL WAYNE/WIZ KHALIFA/WU-TANG CLAN, BACKSTREET BOYS, WILLOW, JASON ALDEAN, THE BLACK CROWES, ROD STEWART, CHARLI XCX, THOMAS RHETT, STEVE MILLER BAND, ANTHONY HAMILTON, THE PRETTY RECKLESS, VIOLENT FEMMES, and more.

The 54th edition will take place JUNE 23rd-25th, JUNE 30th-JULY 2nd, and JULY 7th-9th, three weekends (THURSDAYS-SATURDAYS), at the AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE AMPHITHEATER.

MILWAUKEE WORLD FESTIVAL Pres./CEO DON SMILEY said, "It feels great to announce our highly anticipated lineup and have the festival back in its regular summer timeframe for 2022. From JUSTIN BIEBER, HALSEY, BACKSTREET BOYS, and a special SUMMERFEST co-headlining show with LIL WAYNE, WIZ KHALIFA, and WU-TANG CLAN, to JOHN FOGERTY, STEVE AOKI, HALESTORM, and others, it would be difficult to find a more diverse lineup anywhere. Make plans to join us for SUMMERFEST this JUNE, one of the most affordable music festivals in the world, and home to over 1,000 artists performing live over the nine-day run."

Visit Summerfest.com for the full festival lineup and ticket info.





