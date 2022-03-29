Rivera (Photo: Janet Macoska / WTAM)

GERALDO RIVERA's show on iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WTAM-A-W295DE/CLEVELAND is ending on FRIDAY (4/1). The FOX NEWS CHANNEL personality and former ABC NEWS reporter and host is citing "an increased travel schedule... and additional production projects" for the demise of his show, which has aired on WTAM for nearly four years.

The station says that RIVERA will continue to live in SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH and added, "We will always consider GERALDO to be a treasured member of the WTAM family and are honored to have had a front row seat to his storied career."

« see more Net News