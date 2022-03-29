Debuts April 5th

The SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE, through its parent paper the LOS ANGELES TIMES, is debuting a podcast on a journalist’s experiences covering the U.S.-MEXICO border in TIJUANA on APRIL 5th.

“BORDER CITY” is an eight part podcast following journalist SANDRA DIBBLE, who went to TIJUANA from WASHINGTON in 1994 for what she thought would be a one-year assignment and stayed there, covering border issues for the U-T through 2020 and now writing for VOICE OF SAN DIEGO. The papers describe the show as “a story of beauty and violence, artists and drug gangs, immigration and belonging -- from the perspective of a writer who spent more than 25 years there.”

