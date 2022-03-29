Fundraiser

AUDACY News-Talk WPHT-A/PHILADELPHIA’s fifth annual “TALK RADIO 1210 WPHT TRAVIS MANION FOUNDATION Radiothon” last FRIDAY (3/25) raised over $65,000 for the charity benefiting veterans and families of the fallen.

“We are thankful for the passion and generosity of our listeners, advertisers and volunteers,” said AUDACY PHILADELPHIA SVP/Market Mgr. DAVID YADGAROFF. “Our PHILADELPHIA stations are long supporters of the TRAVIS MANION FOUNDATION and the great work they do for veterans in our local community. It’s a great experience to bring our friends and neighbors together for a great cause.”

