Taylor-Searcy, Kay & Glover

CINEMATIC MUSIC GROUP has announced a number of promotions in its marketing department. TISH TAYLOR-SEARCY has been promoted to the position of EVP/Marketing, KATIE KAY to Sr. Dir./Marketing and BRIAN GLOVER to Dir./Commerce and Artist Marketing at the label.

TAYLOR-SEARCY joined CINEMATIC in 2020 as the label’s first Head/Digital Sales and Revenue, where she oversaw DSP relations and playlist strategy, securing significant support for the label’s artists. She began her career in the music business at SONY MUSIC as a Wisconsin Field Marketing Representative. In 2017, she became Dir./Marketing for THINK IT’S A GAME and was responsible for project management and marketing efforts for rapper YFN LUCCI. In her new role, TAYLOR-SEARCY will oversee the company’s roster of artists, including the projects released under CINEMATIC’s joint venture with GEFFEN RECORDS, overseeing marketing plan narrative and strategy, assuring each campaign is aligned with company goals; simultaneously monitoring commerce strategy and relations. She will report to CHRIS HERCHE, Chief Marketing Officer at the label.

KATIE KAY has played an integral role in the company's overall success and growth. In 2019, KATIE spearheaded the marketing campaign for FLIPP DINERO's quadruple-platinum record "Leave Me Alone", to CAM'RON's high-profile PURPLE HAZE 2 rollout. She currently works closely with buzzing rapper, BIG YAVO and a handful of promising new acts, including NUSKI2SQUAD and LUH SOLDIER. KATIE got her music industry start as a public relations intern at ROC NATION, is a well-rounded and respected executive who joined the company in 2016. In her new role as Sr. Dir./Marketing, KATIE will actively manage, execute, and amplify the new releases from the company’s stable of artists across multiple channels.

BRIAN is a marketing specialist with more than 5 years’ experience who joined CINEMATIC MUSIC GROUP in JULY 2018 as marketing coordinator. In that role he assisted on various campaigns for JOEY BADA$$, T-PAIN, FLIPP DINERO, JAYDAYOUNGAN and more. In 2020, BRIAN transitioned to project management where he oversaw and executed marketing campaigns for MICK JENKINS, LUH KEL, and a host of emerging CINEMATIC and GEFFEN RECORDS joint venture acts. In his new role as Dir./Commerce and Artist Marketing, BRIAN GLOVER is responsible for landing editorial playlisting and programming at DSPs.

HERCHE said, “These promotions recognize the valuable contributions that TISH, KATIE and BRIAN all have played at the label, propelling our artists to success. As we continue to expand the label, these key executives will continue to ensure that our artists have the same kind of career-changing opportunities afforded major label artists in our industry.”









« see more Net News