Foo Fighters (Photo: Dfree/Shutterstock.com)

The FOO FIGHTERS have released a statement announcing the cancellation of all of their future tour dates in the wake of the death of drummer TAYLOR HAWKINS (NET NEWS 3/25).

The statement said, "It is with great sadness that FOO FIGHTERS confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother TAYLOR HAWKINS. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together. With Love, FOO FIGHTERS."

The band was on tour in SOUTH AMERICA and about to perform at a festival in COLOMBIA on Friday (3/25) when HAWKINS reportedly complained of chest pains and died soon afterward. While no cause of death has been announced, local medical authorities reported that he had multiple drugs in his system and an enlarged heart.

The band was scheduled to be on the road in NORTH AMERICA and EUROPE for most of the rest of this year. They were also scheduled to perform at the GRAMMY AWARDS this SUNDAY APRIL 3rd, but that performance has presumably been cancelled as well. VARIETY is reporting that founder/frontman DAVE GROHL and other bandmembers could appear at the ceremony to pay tribute to HAWKINS, but that news hasn't been confirmed. Read the full story here.





