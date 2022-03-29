Hubbard Radio's Brooke & Jeffrey Show

PREMIERE NETWORKS-syndicated BROOKE & JEFFREY have launched "Merch’ For A Cause," a fundraiser benefitting the people of UKRAINE. For a limited time, listeners and fans can now purchase special edition BROOKE & JEFFREY sweatshirts and t-shirts with 100% of the proceeds supporting HEART TO HEART INTERNATIONAL's Ukrainian humanitarian efforts. HEART TO HEART INTERNATIONAL is working with partners in UKRAINE and the surrounding countries of POLAND, ROMANIA and MOLDOVA, providing medicines, medical supplies, and hygiene items to refugees who have fled the fighting, and to Ukrainians who have remained in their country. Click here to get your Brooke & Jeffrey "Merch For A Cause" today!





