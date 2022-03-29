BTS (Photo: Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro / Shutterstock.com)

BTS member JUNGKOOK has tested postive for COVID and is in quarantine after arriving in the U.S. for BTS' GRAMMY performance SUNDAY night in LAS VEGAS.

BTS' management company BIGHIT MUSIC said that JUNGKOOK has no symptoms aside from a "mild sore throat."

It is not known whether he'll be able to participate with bandmates in the 64th GRAMMY AWARDS.

BIGHIT MUSIC posted that JUNGKOOK tested negative before departing KOREA last SUNDAY, and "felt a slight discomfort in his throat" after arriving in Las Vegas that afternoon. He "promptly" took a rapid molecular PCR test and a standard quantitative PCR test that day.

"While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and JUNGKOOK was confirmed with COVID-19 on MONDAY, MARCH 28th

"JUNGKOOK has been currently under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of the health authorities in the UNITED STATES. He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine."

JUNGKOOK now joins the other six members of BTS, who have all tested positive since DECEMBER. Last week, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that BTS member J-HOPE tested positive for COVID and was self-isolating with "no symptoms other than a sore throat."

BIGHIT MUSIC added that it is "actively in discussion with the GRAMMY AWARDS organizer" over JUNGKOOK's participation in BTS' performance. His participation in other BTS events, including the two-weekend APRIL concert series in LAS VEGAS, "will be determined by the local regulations on COVID-19."

"We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities," BIGHIT MUSIC wrote.

